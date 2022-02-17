See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. Shawn Miller, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shawn Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Miller works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

    Millennium Physician Group LLC
    9500 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 302, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 319-2201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Shawn Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124106745
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Stamford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Bonita Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

