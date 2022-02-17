Overview

Dr. Shawn Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Miller works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.