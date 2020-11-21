Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendonca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Locations
Lvpg Urology-1250 Cedar Crest1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 215, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6986
Lehigh Valley Hospital1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6986
Lvpg Urology - Hazleton50 Moisey Dr Ste 212, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Directions (570) 501-7020
- 4 1627 Chew St Fl 2, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 402-6986
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mondonca took his time, listened well, did a thorough exam and asked us if we had any questions. He was pleasant and understanding. He explained the situation well and didn't prescribe any tests as he thought that they would be unnecessary. We would absolutely take our disabled son to see him again. I will definitely keep him in mind should I need to see a good urologist.
About Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendonca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendonca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendonca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendonca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendonca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.