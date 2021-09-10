Overview

Dr. Shawn McManus, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med|Kirkman College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and American Fork Hospital.



Dr. McManus works at Premier Family Medical in Saratoga Springs, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.