Overview

Dr. Shawn McKay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. McKay works at Florence Ear Nose And Throat in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Tonsillitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.