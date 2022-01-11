Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Lin, MD
Dr. Shawn Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-3090
Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA300 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-5813
Ucla Mptf Calabasas Health Center26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (310) 825-5000
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-4443
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shawn Lin was the miracle I was waiting for. Multiple Doctors told me there was nothing they could do to help me; then, a friend urged me to meet with Dr. Lin. After my examination, Dr. Lin said the four words I prayed he would say, "I can help you," and he did! I am so grateful! Dr. Lin excitedly presented a clear solution, with results that I could expect after the procedure, ensuring I understood my course of treatment. It was clear that my eye health and care were his primary concern. He was comforting, and his bedside manner was phenomenal before, during, and after the procedure. I received regular video updates that prepared me for the procedure and aftercare. The staff is terrific too! I am so grateful I listened to my friend and made an appointment. I highly recommend Dr. Shawn Lin. He is an excellent, caring, and knowledgeable doctor who gave me hope and restored my faith and trust in doctors. He is the absolute best!
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Ulcer and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.