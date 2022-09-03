Overview

Dr. Shawn Lewis, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Mentor, OH with other offices in Warren, OH, Akron, OH, New Castle, PA, Youngstown, OH, Middleburg Heights, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.