Dr. Shawn Lewis, MD
Dr. Shawn Lewis, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Locations
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 856-2238Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions
Retina Associates Of Cleveland708 N Jefferson St, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 658-5597
Retina Associates Of Cleveland690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0738
Retina Associates Of Cleveland5390 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-8777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor and all of his staff are Fabulous. Everyone here is just pure joy to be around. They take care of you from start to finish. Dr.Lewis is superb. Very gentle and very very knowledgeable. Love this place.
About Dr. Shawn Lewis, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hosp
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Xavier U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
