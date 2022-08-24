Overview

Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Kutnik works at Signature Orthopedics in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.