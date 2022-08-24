Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Kutnik works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Orthopedics - Fenton1011 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Archway Orthopedics and Hand Surgery1000 Des Peres Rd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 896-4263Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kutnik?
Dr. Shawn Kutnik is by far a stellar orthopedic/hand surgeon specialist. He did one of mt CMC joint surgeries and had a terrific experience with quick recovery and low scarring. Returned to see Dr. Kutnik recently for hand tendinosis (have serogenetive TA). I'd seen another provider 1st multiple times. With no relief. I could barely hold my steering wheel. Within 3 days of him injecting my hands. This was months ago and still feeling fantastic!
About Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700032851
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Cornell
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutnik works at
Dr. Kutnik has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.