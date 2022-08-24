See All Hand Surgeons in Fenton, MO
Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Kutnik works at Signature Orthopedics in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Signature Orthopedics - Fenton
    1011 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Archway Orthopedics and Hand Surgery
    1000 Des Peres Rd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 896-4263
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Shawn Kutnik is by far a stellar orthopedic/hand surgeon specialist. He did one of mt CMC joint surgeries and had a terrific experience with quick recovery and low scarring. Returned to see Dr. Kutnik recently for hand tendinosis (have serogenetive TA). I'd seen another provider 1st multiple times. With no relief. I could barely hold my steering wheel. Within 3 days of him injecting my hands. This was months ago and still feeling fantastic!
    Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700032851
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Kutnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kutnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kutnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kutnik has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

