Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Locations
Mobile Obgyn PC6701 Airport Blvd Ste B321, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best OBGYN on the Gulf Coast! He's delivered both my daughters and I regret everyday I chose to have my son at women's and children's without him. I trust this man with my life as well as my children's. He's delivered both my sister's kids and has treated a close friends endometriosis. We all highly recommend him whenever anyone asks an opinion. There's just not enough good things to be said about him. My neice and one of my daughters had a scary moment during delivery, but Dr Kleinpeter never lost his cool. Handled the situation professionally and quickly and everything turned out great. He really makes you believe that he cares about you and that you are his top priority. If you're looking for the best in the business, look no further. He's the man!
About Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194817114
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinpeter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinpeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinpeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinpeter has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinpeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinpeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinpeter.
