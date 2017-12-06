Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Short Hills, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shawn Klein, MD551 MILLBURN AVE, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (973) 228-9216
-
2
Klein & Scannapiego Md. PA230 W Jersey St Ste 201, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 289-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Can't say enough good things about Dr. Klein and his entire office staff. In addition to being a patient myself, I take my 3 sons and they are so accommodating and pleasant each and every time we visit. Dr. Klein did lasik surgery on both of my eyes in 2006 and my eyes have been perfect ever since!! Been a patient for over 11 years and would never ever go anywhere else!!!
About Dr. Shawn Klein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982690574
Education & Certifications
- STVN
- St Vincent City Hosp
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.