Dr. Shawn Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Short Hills, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Short Hills Ophthalmology Group, P.A. in Short Hills, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.