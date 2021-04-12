Overview

Dr. Shawn Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Baptist Health Medical Group Ear, Nose, & Throat in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Chronic Sinusitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

