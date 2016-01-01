Dr. Shawn Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Johnston, MD
Dr. Shawn Johnston, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Alaska Spine Institute3801 University Lake Dr Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 514-7842
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- May Medical School
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Michigan
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Brachial Plexus Palsy, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.