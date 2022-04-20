Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago- Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Hodge works at
Locations
-
1
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
BFL Pain Management300 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 326-2000
-
3
San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Med Group3551 Q St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 862-8268
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodge?
I go to this pain management clinic for fibromyalgia and polyarthralgia. Dr. Hodge is very understanding about chronic pain and its treatment. I'm very satisfied with my prescriptions and overall attention to the conditions I have.
About Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841482759
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Stanford University Medical Center, Palo Alto, California
- Stamford Hospital, Stamford, Connecticut
- University of Chicago- Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
- Stanford University, Palo Alto, California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodge works at
Dr. Hodge has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.