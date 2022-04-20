Overview

Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago- Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Hodge works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.