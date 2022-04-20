See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago- Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.

Dr. Hodge works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kern Medical Center
    1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    BFL Pain Management
    300 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-2000
  3. 3
    San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Med Group
    3551 Q St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 862-8268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 20, 2022
    I go to this pain management clinic for fibromyalgia and polyarthralgia. Dr. Hodge is very understanding about chronic pain and its treatment. I'm very satisfied with my prescriptions and overall attention to the conditions I have.
    Luisa — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841482759
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Stanford University Medical Center, Palo Alto, California
    • Stamford Hospital, Stamford, Connecticut
    • University of Chicago- Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
    • Stanford University, Palo Alto, California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hodge works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hodge’s profile.

    Dr. Hodge has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

