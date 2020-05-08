See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Appleton, WI
Dr. Shawn Hennigan, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shawn Hennigan, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Hennigan works at Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Northeast Wisconsin Ltd.
    2323 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 730-8833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Avascular Necrosis
Difficulty With Walking
Adhesive Capsulitis
Avascular Necrosis
Difficulty With Walking
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 08, 2020
    Saved my shoulder after highly published surgeon left it unusable
    — May 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shawn Hennigan, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1821026790
    Education & Certifications

    • The University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rush-Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Hennigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hennigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hennigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hennigan works at Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Hennigan’s profile.

    Dr. Hennigan speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

