Dr. Shawn Hamilton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Hamilton works at Optum - Family Medicine in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.