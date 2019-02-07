Dr. Shawn Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Hamilton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Office4902 Irvine Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Now, this is an amazing doctor. I have had multiple doctors in the past but I would rate Dr. Hamilton on the top. I came here as a new patient. The doctor let me take a long time to explain the issues I was there for. When I apologized for taking too long, she told me that that was no problem and I should continue. She was more than happy to explain everything about my conditions. Dr. Hamilton is so knowledgeable, understanding, compassionate and bright. Overall, an extremely positive visit!
About Dr. Shawn Hamilton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1134270069
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
