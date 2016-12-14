Dr. Shawn Gurtcheff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurtcheff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Gurtcheff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Gurtcheff, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and American Fork Hospital.
Dr. Gurtcheff works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Fertility Center, PC1446 W PLEASANT GROVE BLVD, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Directions (435) 264-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- MedHealthInsurance
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gurtcheff is absolutely amazing! She makes you feel heard and understood. I would recommend anyone looking for an RE to go to Dr Gurtcheff. I owe my almost two year old daughter to her and we are about to go through another frozen transfer in the next few months. I could not be happier that I get to call her my Doctor and am beyond blessed I met her!
About Dr. Shawn Gurtcheff, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952353930
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- University Utah
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurtcheff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurtcheff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurtcheff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurtcheff works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurtcheff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurtcheff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurtcheff, there are benefits to both methods.