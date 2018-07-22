Overview

Dr. Shawn Glisson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, King's Daughters' Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Glisson works at Norton Cancer Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.