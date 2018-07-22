Dr. Shawn Glisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Glisson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shawn Glisson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, King's Daughters' Health and Norton Hospital.
Norton Cancer Institute676 S Floride St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- King's Daughters' Health
- Norton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Medical Assistance Assignment
- Kentucky Physicians Plan
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- NortonOne
- Passport Health Plan
- Prudential
- Sagamore Health Network
- Teamcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The absolute best doctor you could ever have
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Oncology
Dr. Glisson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glisson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glisson has seen patients for Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Glisson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glisson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.