Overview

Dr. Shawn Furst, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Furst works at Enloe Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Arthritis and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.