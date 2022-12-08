Overview

Dr. Shawn Flynn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Flynn works at Ephraim Mcdowell Heart & Vascular Institute in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.