Dr. Shawn Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Flynn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ephraim Mcdowell Heart & Vascular Institute216 W Walnut St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-6621
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flynn treated my mom, she was also declining in dementia. He was such a godsend for her. Thank you Dr. Flynn
About Dr. Shawn Flynn, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427272673
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.