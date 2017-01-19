Overview

Dr. Shawn Figari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Figari works at Beaumont Bone & Joint Institute in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.