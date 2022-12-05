Overview

Dr. Shawn Dunn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Dunn works at TRINITY CLINIC PAIN MANAGEMENT in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Spinal Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.