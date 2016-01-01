Overview

Dr. Shawn Dhupar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Dhupar works at Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hemodialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.