Dr. Shawn Dhupar, MD

Nephrology
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shawn Dhupar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.

Dr. Dhupar works at Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hemodialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC
    2585 South Rd Ste 15A, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 454-1399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Shawn Dhupar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1053374934
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Dhupar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhupar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhupar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhupar works at Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dhupar’s profile.

    Dr. Dhupar has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hemodialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhupar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dhupar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhupar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhupar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhupar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

