Overview

Dr. Shawn Crabtree, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Crabtree works at Wedgewood Primary Care Suite 300 in Wayne, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.