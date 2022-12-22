Overview

Dr. Shawn Ciecko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Ciecko works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.