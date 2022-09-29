Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adult Primary Care Pllc3267 Bee Caves Rd Ste 107, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 660-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen was the physician for both my parents when they were in Independent and Assisted Living facilities in Austin from 2014 to 2020 and I am forever grateful for the wonderful care he provided to them. It was challenging for me, the daughter, to be coordinating their care and Dr.Chen's competence, knowledge, approachability, solution-oriented approach, patience and experience was invaluable. I couldn't believe I could actually call him with a concern and he would answer but he did and I appreciated his accessibility to my parents and to me. My parent's needs were very different as my mom had dementia and my dad had heart problems but Dr Chen always knew how to talk with them and determine what procedures or medication they needed and seamlessly make it happen. He even attended a family meeting to help me and my brothers make some hard decisions. I have referred several friends' parents to him and I hope when I am very elderly I will have a doctor like him. Thank you Dr. Chen!
About Dr. Shawn Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710952668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.