Dr. Shawn Chaudhary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhary works at SARATOGA SCHENECTADY GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Burnt Hills, NY with other offices in Marietta, GA, Woodstock, GA and Hiram, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Heartburn and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.