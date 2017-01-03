Dr. Shawn Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Shawn Chaudhary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Saratoga-schenectady Gastroenterology848 State Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Directions (518) 831-1500
Dr. Suku George, MD, MPH, FACP, FACG711 Canton Rd NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 741-5000
GI Specialists of Georgia118 Mill St Ste 110, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 741-5000
Gastrointestinal Specialists of Georgia Inc.148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 200, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
I was under the care of Dr. Chaudhary while hospitalized at the Albany Medical Center. His persistence and care was unwavering and with his guidance, put me on the road to recovery. I am now, thankfully, in remission from severe ulcerative colitis. I was scheduled for a colectomy and wasn't responding to any treatments. My thanks to Dr. Chaudhary, Dr. Cindy Zhu and the excellent staff of nurses and attendants at AMC. Without them, my life as I knew was it, was over. Thank-you Dr. Chaudhary !
About Dr. Shawn Chaudhary, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Gastroenterology
