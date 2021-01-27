Overview

Dr. Shawn Buki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.