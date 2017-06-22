Overview

Dr. Shawn Boomsma, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Boomsma works at Jackson Health System in Miami, FL with other offices in Boston, MA and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.