Dr. Shawn Boomsma, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shawn Boomsma, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Boomsma works at Jackson Health System in Miami, FL with other offices in Boston, MA and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Health System
    1800 NW 10th Ave Ste T-215, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-1852
  2. 2
    Boston Office
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Jackson South Community Hospital
    9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-3245
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
  4. 4
    Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-3229
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2017
    Dr. Boomsma is a kind, experienced Orthopaedic Surgeon with amazing skills and wonderful bedside manner. I will recommend Dr. Boomsma to my family and colleagues.
    Dave in Bella Vista, AR — Jun 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shawn Boomsma, DO
    About Dr. Shawn Boomsma, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407296486
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boomsma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boomsma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boomsma has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boomsma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Boomsma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boomsma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boomsma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boomsma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

