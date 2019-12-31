Overview

Dr. Shawn Bonsell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Bonsell works at Baylor Family Health Center in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.