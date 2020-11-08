Overview

Dr. Shawn Bonner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Bonner works at Cambridge Caretenders in Zanesville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.