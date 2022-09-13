See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Shawn Blick, MD

Urology
4.5 (120)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawn Blick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Blick works at HonorHealth Pulmonology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HonorHealth Pain Management, John C. Lincoln
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 2015, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 786-0030
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Valley Urologic Associates
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3600, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 935-5522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr. Blick was amazing. I had the penuma surgery 5 weeks ago. I was terrified, but Dr. Blick put my mind at ease. He is very professional and knows this procedure very well. Highly recommend!
    — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Shawn Blick, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912970609
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Blick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blick works at HonorHealth Pulmonology in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Blick’s profile.

    Dr. Blick has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Blick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.