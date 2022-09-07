See All Pediatricians in San Diego, CA
Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Bissonnette works at Shawn J Bissonnette MD in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shawn J Bissonnette MD
    9845 Erma Rd Ste 316, San Diego, CA 92131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 621-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
Asthma
Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Asthma
Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bissonnette?

    Sep 07, 2022
    My family has seen Dr. B since my oldest was a newborn in the hospital, 24 years ago. Since that time he has treated all four of my children and we think he is wonderful. He is a one man operation, with no partners or associates. He has other Dr.'s who cover for him when he is out, but other than during emergencies my children have never seen another pediatrician. He is patient and takes his time with his patients, which at times can mean your appointment may not start on time. His staff is friendly and efficient and the office is clean and comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. B for anyone looking for a personal "old school" approach to a pediatrician!
    — Sep 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bissonnette to family and friends

    Dr. Bissonnette's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bissonnette

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD.

    About Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558451963
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bissonnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bissonnette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bissonnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bissonnette works at Shawn J Bissonnette MD in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bissonnette’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bissonnette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bissonnette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bissonnette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bissonnette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.