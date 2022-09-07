Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bissonnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD
Dr. Shawn Bissonnette, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bissonnette works at
Locations
Shawn J Bissonnette MD9845 Erma Rd Ste 316, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 621-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My family has seen Dr. B since my oldest was a newborn in the hospital, 24 years ago. Since that time he has treated all four of my children and we think he is wonderful. He is a one man operation, with no partners or associates. He has other Dr.'s who cover for him when he is out, but other than during emergencies my children have never seen another pediatrician. He is patient and takes his time with his patients, which at times can mean your appointment may not start on time. His staff is friendly and efficient and the office is clean and comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. B for anyone looking for a personal "old school" approach to a pediatrician!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1558451963
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Bissonnette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bissonnette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bissonnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bissonnette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bissonnette.
