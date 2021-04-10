Dr. Shawn Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Bird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Bird, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Bird works at
Locations
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bird was excellent! He was very knowledgeable, took time to explain all of the procedures as he was performing them, and gave me additional follow-up recommendations when my health issue didn't meet his specialization. He even arranged for an alternative neurologist to contact me for an appointment. That was above and beyond the norm. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Shawn Bird, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770517427
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bird works at
Dr. Bird has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
