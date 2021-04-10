Overview

Dr. Shawn Bird, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Bird works at Perelman Center For Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.