Dr. Shawn Bird, MD

Neurology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawn Bird, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Bird works at Perelman Center For Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 10, 2021
    Dr. Bird was excellent! He was very knowledgeable, took time to explain all of the procedures as he was performing them, and gave me additional follow-up recommendations when my health issue didn't meet his specialization. He even arranged for an alternative neurologist to contact me for an appointment. That was above and beyond the norm. I would highly recommend him.
    Geraldine Long — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Shawn Bird, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1770517427
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bird works at Perelman Center For Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bird’s profile.

    Dr. Bird has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

