Overview

Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Birchenough works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC and Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.