Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Birchenough works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC and Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Spartanburg
    391 Serpentine Dr Ste 250, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-6717
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Five Forks
    2801 Woodruff Rd # 202, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 849-9330
    Optimal Self MD
    25 S LAURENS ST, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 214-5232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • MedRisk
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 17, 2021
    Dr. Birchenough is very caring Compassionate and Professional and is very Experience in his work. Dr. Birchenough did a wonderful job on my face.
    About Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birchenough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Birchenough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birchenough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birchenough has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birchenough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Birchenough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birchenough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birchenough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birchenough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

