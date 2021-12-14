Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Beck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
Ashok J Kar MD1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 402, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 628-1341
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Considerable attention paid to diagnosis and prognosis of my issues. Willing to listen to my comments on differential treatments. Always prefer causally rude bedside manner to casually wrong diagnosis. I find such complaints, to the extent they are true, are irrelevant to treatment outcomes.
About Dr. Shawn Beck, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1669661849
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.