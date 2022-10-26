Overview

Dr. Shawn Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Hayden Run Internal Medicine in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.