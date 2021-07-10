Overview

Dr. Shawn Baca, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Baca works at Rheumatology Associates Of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.