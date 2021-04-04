Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD
Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Mount Sinai Doctors - Times Square780 8th Ave Ste 303, New York, NY 10036 Directions (877) 636-7846
The Orthopedic Center at Mount Sinai West425 W 59th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions (877) 636-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Anthony is remarkable. After my knee collapsed, I got an appointment in two days, followed by a diagnosis and therapy. At his urging, surgery was done within six weeks after my knee calmed down. It was very successful, walked out with only a cane, and a month later I no longer needed therapy and am fully recovered. I highly recommend him for his knowledge, skill, bedside manners and follow-up. He made an unpleasant experience pleasant.
About Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
