Overview

Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Anthony works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Times Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.