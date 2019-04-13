Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Mather Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-3122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews

He is caring, empathetic and open to patient feedback. The best doctor I’ve ever had. Has a sense of humor, too. :)
About Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Allen has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.