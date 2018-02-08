Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Renewed Journey Counseling Services, LLC1479 Brockett Rd Ste 101, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 625-5427
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I have both seen Dr. Allen. Everyone in her office is very friendly and I have had no issues with scheduling problems. I would and have recommended her.
About Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437316635
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.