Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Allen works at Renewed Journey Counseling Services, LLC in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.