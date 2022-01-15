See All Otolaryngologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD

Rhinology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Rhinology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Allen works at Advanced Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    2940 FM 2920 Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 413-9313
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vasomotor Rhinitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr. Allen was excellent , very patient, informative great bedside manner.
    Kitrina T. — Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Shawn Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Rhinology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235372434
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College|University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center Memphis, TN
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allen works at Advanced Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Allen’s profile.

    Dr. Allen has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

