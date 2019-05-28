Overview

Dr. Shawn Agee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Agee works at Southeastern Retina Specialists in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Palatka, FL and Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.