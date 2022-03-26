Dr. Shawn Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Abraham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 115, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abraham was very thorough. He explained everything in detail so that I could understand. Very patient very kind very knowledgeable. He even calls personally to go over your blood work and test results. Who does that.. I finally found a doctor that had the correct diagnosis and treated me. Found him on the Internet by accident. Couldn't have found a better rheumatologist he's the best.
About Dr. Shawn Abraham, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1184940108
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
- Rutgers University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.