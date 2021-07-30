Overview

Dr. Shawki Saad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Saad works at Shawki D Saad MD in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.