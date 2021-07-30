Dr. Shawki Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawki Saad, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawki Saad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Uthaiah Kokkalera MD Inc.18250 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 998-8591
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saad is a great person, he’s very knowledgeable and has a great sense of humor. He’s a great physician and a compassionate person. He’s professional, loving , and takes the time to explain and really cares about his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Saad as he is one of the best!!
About Dr. Shawki Saad, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821085689
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Med Center
- Harbor/UCLA
- Amer U Hosp
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad works at
Dr. Saad speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.