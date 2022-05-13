Dr. Shawke Soueidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soueidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawke Soueidan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawke Soueidan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Locations
Williamsburg Neurology P.c.120 Kings Way Ste 2700, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 221-0110
Riverside Norge Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Center7364 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 221-0110
Riverside Neurology & Sleep Specialists - Gloucester7547 Medical Dr Ste 1300, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 695-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soueidan’s a remarkable physician. He gave Helen, my wife, a long, meaningful life. She had Parkinson’s for 27 years. Helen received high quality care. Doctor Soueidan recommended that a deep brain stimulator should be implanted, then a second one. When that was complete Dr. Soueidan tuned the apparatus so well her tremors were gone entirely with next to no medication. Helen was indeed very happy! After a nervous breakdown, 2 strokes & a month in the hospital I felt I’d never be released. When I was I went directly to Dr. Soueidan. In just a couple minutes & one brief glance, he got me off the heavy drugs & gave me the will to live again. He knew exactly what I needed. His diagnosis was 100 % accurate. I will be eternally grateful to him!
About Dr. Shawke Soueidan, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093787376
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- American University Of Beirut
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soueidan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soueidan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soueidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soueidan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soueidan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soueidan speaks Arabic.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Soueidan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soueidan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soueidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soueidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.