Dr. Shawhin Karimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawhin Karimi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Karimi works at
Locations
Houston Endocrinology Center13333 Dotson Rd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 251-5234Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karimi listens intently and talks in a very calming voice. He changed my life. With his guidance my glucose readings have been between 80 and 105 and my A1C is 6.2. I definitely recommend Dr. Karimi.
About Dr. Shawhin Karimi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1497174320
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karimi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karimi works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Karimi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.