Dr. Shaw Zhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaw Zhou, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Fudan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Dr. Zhou works at
Locations
Pinellas Urology, a Division of Urology Specialists5747 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 349-6709Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhoe is the only Urologist I trust. I had so many UTI's in the past and went to my gyno, and 4 other Urologists and he was the only man that actually cared and took the time and effort to figure it out and find solutions. He is a fabulous in my book and is kind and caring. 10 gold stars from me.
About Dr. Shaw Zhou, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1740244565
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Fudan University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhou speaks Chinese and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
