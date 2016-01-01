See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Shavon Dillon, MD

Geriatric Medicine
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shavon Dillon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.

Dr. Dillon works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Queens
    8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 883-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Queens Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Constipation
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

    About Dr. Shavon Dillon, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578708210
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
