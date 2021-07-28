Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Queen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Queen works at
Locations
-
1
Medcura Health Inc.1760 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032 Directions (404) 286-2215
-
2
Oakhurst Medical Center5582 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Directions (404) 298-8998
-
3
Champaign Dental Group1706 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032 Directions (404) 286-2215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Queen?
She is the best there is. Patient, knowledgeable, approachable and great with kids. She treated my sons until they were young adolescents and it was a sad day when they were too old to be treated by her.
About Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972600922
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Queen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Queen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Queen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Queen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Queen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Queen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Queen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Queen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.