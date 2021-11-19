Dr. Shaurin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaurin Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaurin Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Office1016 SW 44th St Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 702-8666
-
2
Obgyn Care of Oklahoma3705 W Memorial Rd Ste 1410, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 286-2666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have had a few appointments with Dr.Patel, he is amazing. The staff is super friendly. He is super nice, listens to my concerns and what I want done and then explains everything to me. He is great!
About Dr. Shaurin Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1346574472
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK
- University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.