Dr. Shauntell Solomon, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shauntell Solomon, DO is a Dermatologist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Solomon works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc
    4651 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 (813) 321-1786
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Tumor
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Fungal Infections
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
    AARP
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Careplus
    CeltiCare Health
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Dimension Health
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Galaxy Health Network
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2019
    I made the trip fro Tampa to Sarasota ,Florida so I could see Doctor Solomon. She did Moh's surgery on my face. She was very kind, as well as all of her staff. She also did a awesome job keeping an eye on the staff and making sure you were bandaged correctly. She even called me at home that evening to see how I was doing. I am seriously thinking about traveling to Sarasota for all me dermatology needs.
    — May 10, 2019
    About Dr. Shauntell Solomon, DO

    Dermatology
    English
    1376779710
    Education & Certifications

    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shauntell Solomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Lutz, FL. View the full address on Dr. Solomon's profile.

    Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

